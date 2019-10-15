Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Stafford and the Lions wasted no time beginning “Monday Night Football” with some excitement.

Detroit had two weeks to think of something to try to throw off the Green Bay Packers, and it did just that on the game’s very first play at Lambeau Field.

Stafford handed the ball off to Kerryon Johnson who looked as if he was going to run through Green Bay’s defense. But he stopped, turned around and tossed the ball back to Staafford who completed an absolute dime to Kenny Golladay to complete the flea flicker for a gain of 66 yards.

Check it out.

FLEA-FLICKER ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME 👀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/owdmiiMaSD — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2019

The Lions did have to settle for a field goal, but it was the first time this season the Packers had surrendered points on the first drive.

Green Bay also is no stranger to flea flickers, as the Patriots did just that last November in New England’s 31-17 win.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images