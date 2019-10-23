Max Scherzer wants David Ortiz to step into the batter’s box one more time.
The Washington Nationals pitcher challenged the Boston Red Sox legend to another at-bat Tuesday night during his appearance on FOX Sports’ postgame coverage of Game 1 of the 2019 World Series. Minutes after hurling the Nationals to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros, Ortiz bestowed a new nickname on Scherzer, who then jokingly called him up to the plate in order to earn a measure of revenge for the three home runs Big Papi hit off him during his career.
“You know I have a nickname for you,” Ortiz said. “You know what it is? … ‘The Terminator.’ You like it? What do you think?”
“… I’m glad I don’t have to face you (again),” Ortiz continued. “‘Cause you owe me.”
“There’s still a ball in orbit from when you hit it when I was in Detroit,” Scherzer replied.
“You know it,” Ortiz exclaimed. “Thank god, I’m watching now. I don’t have to deal with you anymore.”
“I’ve got a few more tricks now,” Scherzer concluded. “I would love an AB now.”
We’re not exactly sure which home-run ball Ortiz hit off Scherzer remains in orbit. Ortiz hit two home runs off Scherzer on May 14, 2010 and went yard again versus the three-time Cy Young Award winner June 22, 2013.
Ortiz retired after the 2016 season and presumably hasn’t been a regular in the batting cage or studying film diligently since then. Meanwhile, Scherzer has continued racking up All-Star and Cy Young-caliber seasons, and new tricks, like any savvy veteran who seems destined for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
