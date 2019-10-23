Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Max Scherzer wants David Ortiz to step into the batter’s box one more time.

The Washington Nationals pitcher challenged the Boston Red Sox legend to another at-bat Tuesday night during his appearance on FOX Sports’ postgame coverage of Game 1 of the 2019 World Series. Minutes after hurling the Nationals to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros, Ortiz bestowed a new nickname on Scherzer, who then jokingly called him up to the plate in order to earn a measure of revenge for the three home runs Big Papi hit off him during his career.

“You know I have a nickname for you,” Ortiz said. “You know what it is? … ‘The Terminator.’ You like it? What do you think?”

“… I’m glad I don’t have to face you (again),” Ortiz continued. “‘Cause you owe me.”

“There’s still a ball in orbit from when you hit it when I was in Detroit,” Scherzer replied.

“You know it,” Ortiz exclaimed. “Thank god, I’m watching now. I don’t have to deal with you anymore.”

“I’ve got a few more tricks now,” Scherzer concluded. “I would love an AB now.”

Mad Max joined our crew after the Game 1 World Series win for the @Nationals, and he has a challenge for Big Papi!@kevinburkhardt | @davidortiz | @TheBigHurt_35 | @AROD | @Max_Scherzer pic.twitter.com/gDH5oZQZuC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2019

We’re not exactly sure which home-run ball Ortiz hit off Scherzer remains in orbit. Ortiz hit two home runs off Scherzer on May 14, 2010 and went yard again versus the three-time Cy Young Award winner June 22, 2013.

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season and presumably hasn’t been a regular in the batting cage or studying film diligently since then. Meanwhile, Scherzer has continued racking up All-Star and Cy Young-caliber seasons, and new tricks, like any savvy veteran who seems destined for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

