Who will pitch for the Nationals is Washington forces a Game 7 against the Houston Astros?
Well, Max Scherzer may be the guy.
The ace was scratched from his start in Game 5 of the World Series due to neck spasms. It was unknown whether Scherzer would be able to pitch again in the series, but he was spotted throwing ahead of Washington’s must-win Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Scherzer walked by a group of reporters and said, “I’m good.” And Nats manager Dave Martinez confirmed the right-hander indeed would start Game 7.
Game 6 begins at 8:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images