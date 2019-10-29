Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will pitch for the Nationals is Washington forces a Game 7 against the Houston Astros?

Well, Max Scherzer may be the guy.

The ace was scratched from his start in Game 5 of the World Series due to neck spasms. It was unknown whether Scherzer would be able to pitch again in the series, but he was spotted throwing ahead of Washington’s must-win Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

Max Scherzer is throwing off flat ground in Houston. pic.twitter.com/zSTlsONd1O — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) October 29, 2019

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Scherzer walked by a group of reporters and said, “I’m good.” And Nats manager Dave Martinez confirmed the right-hander indeed would start Game 7.

Game 6 begins at 8:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

