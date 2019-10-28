Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Haley got the New York Rangers on the board early Sunday.

The Rangers center found the back of the net for the first time this season 10:19 into the first period against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. Jaroslav Halak was unable secure the puck after a deep Rangers shot from outside the right circle, then Haley swooped in and put the bouncing behind the Bruins backstop to get New York on the board early.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images