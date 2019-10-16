Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown seems ready to return to football. But the maligned wide receiver’s status with the NFL is anything but certain at the moment.

Brown’s chances of getting back on the field this season seem to decrease by the day. Brown was cut by the New England Patriots just 11 days after joining the team following multiple allegations made against the 31-year-old. The NFL is investigating the allegations, but Roger Goodell offered a very vague response that did little to clarify Brown’s situation.

But none of that has NFL Network’s Michael Irvin pumping the brakes on his take that the Dallas should look into bringing in Brown to help out with the sinking Cowboys team.

“I’m not gonna lie: Desperation makes you think about a lot of things,” Irvin said on the “Shan & RJ” show on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday. “We ain’t got no time to sit up riding the high horse, like we’re too good for this and we’re took good for that. We need some H-E-L-P right now! Real help!”

The Cowboys have lost three straight, and may be without Amari Cooper, who suffered a bruised thigh in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

“You need Amari to get back,” Irvin said. “Unless you want to go pick up Antonio Brown until (Cooper) gets back. What do you guys think about that?’

“Where we find help, I don’t care,” he added. “I don’t care about media relations or a public relations nightmare. … Maybe, we should just go pick him up for a week or two.”

The whole thing was a little tongue in cheek, but it was a suggestion nonetheless.

No one is denying Brown’s talent. But given how things have ended with the last three teams he has been on, the leadership structure of the Cowboys and Brown’s standing with the league … there’s little doubt Brown to Dallas would be an utter nightmare. … Here’s hoping it gets done.

