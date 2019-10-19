Two historic schools are set for battle in University Park, Pa., on Saturday evening.
Beaver Stadium will play host to the 16th-ranked Michigan Wolverines as they travel to take on the seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. The Wolverines have struggled this season on offense to the point that fans are wanting to see more from Jim Harbaugh’s team — whose only loss of the season was to the Wisconsin Badgers. The Nittany Lions have played their best football in years thus far, owning a 6-0 record as one of the nation’s elite.
Michigan will look to upset the Nittany Lions and brighten their chances of moving up in the Top 25 rather than dropping out all together.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Michigan-Penn State game.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
