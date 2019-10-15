Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One or more of these names might be future Boston Red Sox stars.

MiLB.com’s Sam Dykstra examined Boston’s minor league teams Monday, identifying the players who enjoyed the best seasons in recent months and naming them to the organization’s All-Star team for 2019. While the likes of Bobby Dalbec and Chris Owings are familiar to many Red Sox observers, others on this list must continue their development in order to prompt Red Sox fans to begin clamoring for their arrival in Boston.

MiLB.com’s 2019 Red Sox organization All-Stars

C: Kole Cottam, Greenville (76 games), Salem (11 games)

1B: Triston Casas, Greenville (118 games), Salem (two games)

2B: Josh Tobias, Portland (24 games), Pawtucket (44 games)

3B: Bobby Dalbec, Portland (105 games), Pawtucket (30 games)

SS: C.J. Chatham, Portland (90 games), Pawtucket (20 games)

OF: Jarren Duran, Salem (50 games), Portland (82 games)

OF: Marcus Wilson, Salem (45 games), Portland (62 games), Jackson (12 games)

OF: Gilberto Jimenez, Lowell (59 games)

Utility player: Chris Owings, Pawtucket (44 games), Boston (26 games), Kansas City (40 games)

Right-handed starting pitcher: Thad Ward, Greenville (13 games), Salem (12 games)

Left-handed starting pitcher: Daniel McGrath, Portland (27 games), Pawtucket (two games)

Relief pitcher: Eduard Bazardo, Salem (17 games), Portland (21 games)

Five of the position players and three of the pitchers Dykstra names played the majority of their games either in AA-Portland or AAA-Pawtucket, which suggests some of the Red Sox’s most promising prospects have legitimate aspirations of reaching Boston in the coming seasons.

However, their progress also depends on the composition of the Red Sox roster and the team’s plans for the big leaguers in each respective position.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images