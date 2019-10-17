Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the New York Yankees unwittingly keep J.D. Martinez in Boston?

MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince described Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion as the “X-Factor” in the Boston Red Sox designated hitter’s looming contract decision Thursday. Martinez can opt of his Red Sox deal once the 2019 World Series ends and he hasn’t indicated whether he intends to enter free agency this offseason. Meanwhile, the Yankees can exercise a $20 million option on Encarnacion’s contract, and Castrovince believes declining to do so and sending the 36-year-old onto the market will impact Martinez’s decision heavily. Here’s why:

“One X-factor in Martinez’ decision-making process could be the Yankees’ $20 million option on Edwin Encarnacion,” Castrovince writes. “If they turn it down, that adds competition in an otherwise light DH market. Martinez also must be mindful of how few bites he got two years ago, when he was coming off an incendiary second half with the D-backs, but only reached his five-year, $109.95 million deal because the Red Sox bid against themselves. … .”

Martinez in 2019 delivered another All-Star season for the Red Sox, hitting .304 with 36 home runs and 105 RBIs. The 32-year-old will is expected to continue producing elite numbers for at least the next few seasons.

The five-year contract he signed in 2018 has three years, $62.5 million remaining but also contains opt-outs in 2019, 2020 and 2021. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote last month by choosing to remain in Boston Martinez “effectively be opting in to a one-year arrangement for $23.75 million.”

Should the Yankees cut ties with Encarnacion the supply of power-hitting DHs will rise, which won’t boost Martinez’s chances of exceeding the aforementioned salary figure on the open market next season.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images