Rumors were running wild Tuesday about a possible relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly “warned city officials that the Athletics could relocate to Las Vegas if the city didn’t drop its lawsuit to stop Alameda County from selling its share of the Coliseum to the team.”

Now, Manfred is explaining his comment did not mean the A’s were going to indeed relocate to Las Vegas.

“In a recent meeting with the Mayor of Oakland, I did mention Las Vegas in the context of pointing out that the A’s might have to relocate if a new stadium can’t be built in Oakland,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “There is, however, no plan to move to Las Vegas.

“There will be a formal process that will consider all potential relocation sites.”

Oakland already is losing the Raiders to Las Vegas in 2020, so it certainly wouldn’t be ideal to lose two professional teams to the same city. And while the A’s relocating would make sense considering their Triple-A team’s ballpark is located in Las Vegas, it doesn’t sound as if Manfred is in a rush to relocate the team within the next year.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images