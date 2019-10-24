Major League Baseball is looking into one of its umpires over now-deleted tweets, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Rob Drake, a 20-year veteran, took to Twitter on Tuesday to air out his thoughts on the House of Representatives’ current impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, per Passan. And the 50-year-old used some interesting language to do so.
According to a copy of the tweet provided to ESPN, Drake claimed he would buy an AR-15 “because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020.”
The tweet was quickly deleted. But it wasn’t Drake’s only one of the night.
“You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?” he tweeted earlier in the evening.
Drake’s account has since been deleted.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images