ORIGINAL POST: It sure seems inevitable that Joe Maddon will become the Los Angeles Angels’ next manager.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Wednesday that Maddon and the Angels are close to a deal that would make him Los Angeles’ new skipper.

Joe Maddon and #LAAngels are close to a deal to make him their next manager — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 16, 2019

Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times added a short time later that a deal is not imminent, although Torres acknowledged the Angels are closer to hiring Maddon, whose contract with the Chicago Cubs wasn’t renewed following the conclusion of the 2019 regular season.

The #Angels are indeed closer to hiring Joe Maddon but a deal is not imminent. It’s still being worked out. — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) October 16, 2019

Maddon spent the last five seasons as the Cubs’ manager, guiding Chicago to a World Series title in 2016, after a nine-year stint as manager of the Tampa Bay Rays. The three-time Manager of the Year began his coaching career with the Angels, so landing back with the Halos would represent a homecoming.

Maddon would replace Brad Ausmus, who was fired as Angels manager after leading Los Angeles to a disappointing 72-90 record in 2019.

UPDATE (11:15 a.m. ET): Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported Wednesday that Maddon has agreed to a three-year contract to become the Angels’ new manager.

The Angels also interviewed former managers Buck Showalter and John Farrell and Padres hitting coach Johnny Washington, but they ultimately opted for Maddon, who previously spent more than three decades in the organization, first as a minor league catcher and then as a coach.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers had reported Wednesday morning that Maddon’s contract with the Angels likely would be for three years and $12-15 million.

Joe Maddon deal with Angels likely to be for 3 years. In the 12-15 mil range. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) October 16, 2019

Maddon, 65, posted a 1225-1044 record over 14 seasons managing the Rays and Cubs.

UPDATE (11:35 a.m. ET): It’s official. The Angels have announced the hiring.

OFFICIAL: The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms with manager Joe Maddon. pic.twitter.com/PKZHBaljl8 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 16, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images