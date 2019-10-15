Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Chicago Cubs are wrapping up the interview process for a new manager with two interesting candidates.

Ex-Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and Astros bench coach Joe Espada are expected to interview with the club this week, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Kapler, who was fired by Philadelphia on Oct. 10 after two seasons at the helm, played for the Boston Red Sox while Cubs general manager Theo Epstein was Boston’s GM. His name also has been floated for the Giants’ next manager after Bruce Bochy retired at the end of the 2019 season.

Espada, meanwhile, is completing his sophomore year as Houston’s bench coach. The 44-year-old is believed to have spoken with Chicago on Monday while the Astros had a day off during their current American League Championship Series run, per Rogers.

The Cubs reportedly have interviewed four other candidates for the job: David Ross, Joe Girardi, Mark Loretta, and Will Venable.

