Gerrit Cole returning to the Houston Astros always seemed like an unlikely scenario, and now it seems like a near-certainty he won’t be back.

After A.J. Hinch’s inexplicable decision to not use the star righty in Houston’s 6-2 loss to the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the World Series, Cole was asked to speak to the media.

First, there was this.

Gerrit Cole, an impending free agent, was resistant to talk after Game 7. “I’m not an employee of the team,” he said to an Astros spokesperson. “I guess as a representative of myself…” Then he spoke. — Hunter Atkins (@HunterAtkins35) October 31, 2019

Once he did speak, he had this fairly notable quote.

“Obviously l learned a lot about pitching from my teammates,” Cole said, via the New York Post. “From the pitching coaches and pitching staff. I learned a lot more about the game from A.J.. And it was just a pleasure to play in the city of Houston.”

That’s right, it was a pleasure to play in Houston. Cole even did his interview in a hat that read “Boras Corporation,” the agency that represents him.

So, yeah. Not much clearer of a sign that he’s on his way out. And the bidding for his services soon will begin.

