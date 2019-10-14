Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gabe Kapler might be out of a job at the moment, but he might not be for long.

The Giants reportedly plan on interviewing the former Philadelphia Phillies manager soon, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, and are said to be quite interested in bringing Kapler aboard. San Francisco currently is looking to replace legendary manager Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of the season after 12 years as the Giants’ manager.

According to Heyman, San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi loved him when the two were with the Los Angeles Dodgers several years ago, which could bode well for Kapler.

Sources: #SFGiants will interview Gabe Kapler. SF baseball prez Farhan Zaidi loves him when they were together with #Dodgers — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 12, 2019

The Phillies fired the 44-year-old after just two years after he failed to lead Philadelphia to the postseason in both 2018 and 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images