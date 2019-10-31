For fans of teams not named the Washington Nationals, the fun now gets to begin.
Free agency soon will open across Major League baseball, and there are a slew of names set to hit the market. Gerrit Cole is arguably the biggest name out there (certainly the biggest pitcher), and he’s already made pretty clear he won’t be returning to the Houston Astros. Anthony Rendon also will become a free agent, and he certainly will have plenty of suitors trying to pry him away from the World Series champs. The list goes on and on.
This is a big offseason for the Boston Red Sox, who have a handful of free agents and just hired a new chief baseball officer in Chaim Bloom, who is tasked with keeping the team competitive whilst cutting some of Boston’s massive payroll.
Still, the oddsmakers suspect the Red Sox will be in on a few notable names this offseason. Here are some of the top free agents the Sox are among the betting favorites to sign, according to SportsBettingDime via NJ.com. Outside of J.D. Martinez, who has five days to decide if he will opt out of his contract with the Red Sox, it’s all pitchers.
J.D. Martinez (if he opts out)
Red Sox — -500
Field — +500
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Dodgers — -200
Red Sox — +900
Phillies — +1100
Padres — +1200
Zack Wheeler
Mets — +200
Red Sox — +800
Phillies and Cubs — +900
Yankees — +1000
Rays — +1200
Jake Odorizzi
Twins — -120
Phillies — +900
Red Sox — +1200
Cubs – +1400
