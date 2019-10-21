Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Girardi could soon be a Major League Baseball manager once again.

But the question is: where exactly will he land?

Girardi reportedly will go through a second round of interviews with two teams: the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite having “some level of mutual interest” with New York “for months,” Girardi isn’t the only person the Mets are bringing back for a second time. Also in the running for the job are Carlos Beltrán and Eduardo Peréz, per SNY’s Andy Martino and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Look, there’s been some level of mutual interest between Mets and Girardi for months, but there is a lot of heat past few days about him and Philly. Maybe they hire Showalter after all and dynamic changes. Fluid process — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 20, 2019

Mets finalist last right now are Beltrán, as we reported yesterday, and Eduardo Perez, which @Ken_Rosenthal just added. Those are the two that have been getting the most traction, as you know. Mystery Man still lingers — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 21, 2019

According to NBC Sports Philly’s Jim Salisbury, Girardi was recently in Philadelphia for a second interview with the Phillies, as well. Ex-Orioles manager Buck Showalter reportedly has had a second interview with the team, too.

Girardi did interview with the Cubs, per Salisbury, although his status for that job currently is unclear.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images