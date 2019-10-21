Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox reportedly will turn to a local product to fill the position vacated earlier this month by Andy Barkett.

According to multiple reports, the Red Sox are hiring Peter Fatse as their new assistant hitting coach. Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage was the first to report the news, which was confirmed Monday by WEEI’s Rob Bradford and Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo.

Fatse, a Massachusetts native, spent the 2019 season as a minor league hitting coordinator with the Minnesota Twins. The 32-year-old is a graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Mass., and owns the Advanced Performance Academy in Palmer, Mass. He played college baseball at the University of Connecticut and was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2009.

This represents an outside-the-box hiring by the Red Sox, who are set to make several coaching changes this offseason on the heels of a disappointing campaign in which Boston finished with an 84-78 record just one year after winning a franchise record 108 regular-season games en route to a world Series title. Boston still is in the process of hiring a new pitching coach and assistant pitching coach.

Fatse will serve as an assistant to Tim Hyers, who has been the Red Sox’s major league hitting coach for the past two seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images