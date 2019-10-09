Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to playing the Connecticut Sun, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Rule No. 1: Do not push Courtney Williams’ buttons.

The Sun tied the WNBA Finals at two games apiece Tuesday with a thrilling Game 4 victory over the Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena. After the game, Washington point guard Natasha Cloud appeared confident in her team’s ability to win one final game.

In fact, she outright guaranteed the Mystics will be named this year’s WNBA champions.

“We’re going back home to (Washington) D.C. for Game 5, so our fans better be ready because we’re winning a championship on our floor,” Cloud told reporters after Tuesday’s game, per WUSA9’s Darren M. Haynes. “… That’s a guarantee. Facts. Period.”

Well, that certainly didn’t please Williams whatsoever. So, the feisty 25-year-old took to Twitter to respond.

“Hearddd Juuuuu! We’ll see 😤🦍,” she tweeted.

Tip-off for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals is slated for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun