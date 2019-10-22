Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Fall Classic is upon us.

The 2019 World Series will kick off Tuesday night when the Houston Astros meet the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. The Nationals made quick work of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series with a four-game sweep, while the Astros needed six games to knock off the New York Yankees and claim the American League pennant.

Game 1 will feature a must-see pitching matchup, as Gerrit Cole is set to toe the rubber for the Astros opposite Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Astros Game 1 online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images