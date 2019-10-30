Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It all comes down to this. One game to decide a new champion of Major League Baseball.

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will meet on Wednesday for a decisive Game 7 of the 2019 World Series. The Astros had an opportunity to win the Fall Classic on Tuesday, but the Nationals managed to overcome a bit of controversy and pushed the best-of-seven set to a winner-take-all showdown.

Houston will turn to Zack Greinke in MLB’s final game of the year, while Washington will give the ball to Max Scherzer, who will make his first appearance since the series opener after being scratched from Game 5.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Astros Game 7 online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images