The Washington Nationals are on some type of tear.

After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series, the Nationals claimed Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Despite a shaky first inning from starter Max Scherzer, Washington was able to rally and notch a 5-4 win over Houston thanks in large to 20-year-old phenom Juan Soto.

The Astros will look for Justin Verlander to deliver a vintage performance Wednesday in hopes of avoiding a 2-0 series deficit before the best-of-seven set shifts to the nation’s capital. The Nats will counter with a star righty of their own in Stephen Strasburg.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Astros Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images