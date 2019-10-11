Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Washington Nationals-St. Louis Cardinals National League Championship Series probably wasn’t what everyone was predicting before the start of the season, but here we are.

The two sides are ready to kick off the NLCS with Game 1 set for Friday at Busch Stadium. Miles Mikolas will get the ball for the Cards while Anibal Sanchez takes the hill for the Nats.

The Nationals and Cardinals both were taken to five games in the NL Division Series. Washington knocked off the Los Angeles Dodgers, while St. Louis beat the Atlanta Braves.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Cardinals online:

When: Friday, Oct. 11 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images