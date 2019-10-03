Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Washington Nationals quickly will need to put the excitement of a Wild Card Game victory behind them.

The Nationals rallied to take down the Milwaukee Brewers in Tuesday’s winner-take-all clash. Their reward? A date with the two-time reigning National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round.

The best-of-five series will kick off Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Washington southpaw Patrick Corbin will take the mound opposite 25-year-old Walker Buehler.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Dodgers online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images