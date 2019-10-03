The Washington Nationals quickly will need to put the excitement of a Wild Card Game victory behind them.
The Nationals rallied to take down the Milwaukee Brewers in Tuesday’s winner-take-all clash. Their reward? A date with the two-time reigning National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round.
The best-of-five series will kick off Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Washington southpaw Patrick Corbin will take the mound opposite 25-year-old Walker Buehler.
Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Dodgers online:
When: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:37 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images