It should shock not a single person that Kyrie Irving still is moody in Brooklyn.

The Nets star long has been infamous for his mood swings, which can worry teammates and executives alike. And as referenced in a report from ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Nets officials already are “queasy” because of said mood swings.

So when that news broke, it was of little surprise to the NBA community, who responded by dragging the guard on Twitter.

They didn’t listen — sunOfficial Aron Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) October 29, 2019

Yeah but BrOoKlYn Is HiS hOmE — Patriots 8-0~ Celtics 2-1 (@thomas4293) October 29, 2019

You get the point.

Whether or not this ends up derailing the Nets over time remains to be seen, but just ask the Boston Celtics how quickly things can go south when Irving starts bringing down the locker room.

