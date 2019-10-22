Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are outsiders, at best, to reign as this season’s NBA champions.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Tuesday gave the Celtics +2500 odds to win the NBA Finals in 2020. Boston’s title futures are the ninth-best in the NBA but considerably worse than those of the five favorites at the outset of 2019-20 season.

Who you got winning the NBA Title this year? 🤔#SportsEquinox pic.twitter.com/0HTwAxvWhe — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 22, 2019

The Celtics’ longshot odds to win the NBA Finals indicate sportsbooks’ collective belief in their status as underdogs. Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino oddsmakers projected the Celtics’ win total for the regular season at 49 1/2 games earlier this month, placing them firmly among playoff-bound teams but far away from those expecting to contend for the championship.

The Celtics’ season will tip off Wednesday night in Philadelphia when they take on the 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images