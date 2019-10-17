Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Oddsmakers expect Jaylen Brown to be one of the most influential non-starters in the NBA.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Tuesday gave the Boston Celtics guard +2000 odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2019-20 season. Brown’s Sixth Man futures are tied for 9th-best in the NBA but trail those of favorite Lou Williams (+170) by a great distance.

Will Lou Will make it a three-peat for Sixth Man of the Year? 🤔 🏀➡️ https://t.co/hvyMO5bwGb pic.twitter.com/ZXvubuKptP — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 15, 2019

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens hasn’t announced a preferred starting lineup, so it’s not certain whether Brown will come off the bench at all. Nevertheless, FanDuel rates him among the contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year honor.

If Brown ultimately be the Celtics’ sixth man, he’ll boost his chances of winning the award by heeding Kevin McHale’s advice and embracing the role wholeheartedly. Doing so also will enhance Brown’s value ahead of a 2020 summer in which he might become a restricted free agent.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images