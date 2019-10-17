Oddsmakers expect Jaylen Brown to be one of the most influential non-starters in the NBA.
FanDuel Sportsbook on Tuesday gave the Boston Celtics guard +2000 odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2019-20 season. Brown’s Sixth Man futures are tied for 9th-best in the NBA but trail those of favorite Lou Williams (+170) by a great distance.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens hasn’t announced a preferred starting lineup, so it’s not certain whether Brown will come off the bench at all. Nevertheless, FanDuel rates him among the contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year honor.
If Brown ultimately be the Celtics’ sixth man, he’ll boost his chances of winning the award by heeding Kevin McHale’s advice and embracing the role wholeheartedly. Doing so also will enhance Brown’s value ahead of a 2020 summer in which he might become a restricted free agent.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images