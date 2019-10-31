Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors’ hopes for continued success in 2019-20 are all but dashed.

Oddsmakers seemingly have concluded as much in the aftermath of the hand injury Warriors superstar Stephen Curry suffered Wednesday night during the team’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. Curry is expected to be out for the “forseeable future” due to a broken hand, prompting Caesars Palace to shift their odds dramatically, according to Bleacher Report.

The Warriors’ title chances aren’t the only betting market Curry’s injury has affected. He had +550 odds to win the NBA MVP award in July, but FanDuel Sportsbook already believes the injury will rule him out of the running.

Latest NBA MVP Odds 👀 pic.twitter.com/3pXM0qpIG6 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 31, 2019

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant to free agency, are without Klay Thompson for the season due to a torn ACL and now will miss Curry for a yet-to-be-determined timetable. If ever there could be an injury that affects the betting landscape so dramatically, Curry’s broken hand has to be it.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images