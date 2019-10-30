Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You don’t need to be Dr. Naismith to diagnose what ails the Boston Celtics. The C’s, for all their talent and youthful energy, need a capable center.

Thankfully, a cure might be available at some point this season.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Wednesday published a story about roster holes — and how to fill them — on the Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers. And when it comes to the Celtics, Windhorst believes a couple marquee names could become available before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline.

From his column:

“There are a few big names out there who could come on the market, namely Steven Adams in Oklahoma City, though the Thunder have told teams they see Adams as part of their future for the time being. Another center executives are watching is Clint Capela, who was dangled in trade talks early last summer but got pulled back when the Houston Rockets went all-in on a Russell Westbrook deal. If the Rockets need midseason changes, and they almost always itch for them, Capela could be available again.”

It wouldn’t come as a shock if the Celtics eventually kick the tires on trades for either Capela or Adams. Danny Ainge reportedly explored deals for both players during the offseason.

The Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Starting center Enes Kanter will sit out with a knee injury.

