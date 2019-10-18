Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics rapidly are approaching the deadline to extend Jaylen Brown’s rookie contract, but it appears they aren’t the only team keep an eye on the negotiations.

If the two sides fail to reach an agreement by Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. ET, Brown will hit restricted free agency next summer, thus drawing the interest of other organizations around the league. According the The Athletic’s Shams Charania, “several” teams are monitoring Brown’s contract situation as the clock continues to tick.

Here’s a snippet from Charania’s latest report:

“As far as Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and his extension talks are going, there’s one thing to keep in mind: several teams are monitoring how those discussions go, and whether they can make Boston and GM Danny Ainge pay with an offer sheet next summer, according to sources.”

As Charania notes, the Celtics have the ability to extend an offer sheet next offseason if they fail to reach an agreement with Brown over the next few days.

Boston rarely extends rookie deals, with the last occurrence being Rajon Rondo in 2009. Marcus Smart found himself in a similar situation entering the 2017-18 campaign, but ultimately re-signed with the Celtics following the season.

Brown reportedly turned down a four-year, $80 million offer from Boston.

