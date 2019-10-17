Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins can’t be stopped at the moment.

Through six games this season, the Bruins have just one loss, and they appear to be the contender in the Eastern Conference everybody thought they’d be. David Pastrnak has been off to a hot start and it appears a 50-goal season isn’t out of reach, while Jake DeBrusk has been shockingly quiet, in part due to bad luck.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Adam London fills in for Mike Cole, joining Logan Mullen to tackle these topics and more with games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs on deck for the next few days.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on SoundCloud or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images