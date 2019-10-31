Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are the Boston Bruins the best team in the NHL?

Even if they aren’t, they’re certainly in the conversation.

The Bruins finished up the month of October with convincing victories over the St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks over the last week, and will end the month just one point out of the top spot in the league.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen take stock of the Bruins after a wildly successful first month of the campaign.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images