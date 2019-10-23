Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak all but certainly won’t keep up his current scoring pace all season, but even a little regression would have him among the NHL’s elite.

So that begs the question: Could Pastrnak be a legitimate Hart Trophy candidate this season?

In the latest edition of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackled that very question. They also gave their thoughts on Anders Bjork after his latest call-up, Tuukka Rask and Bruce Cassidy’s milestones, and much more.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images