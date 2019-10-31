Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics trailed by 19 at one point Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they stormed back to grab their third straight win led by the likes of Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart.

In the latest edition of the “NESN Celtics Podcast,” NESN.com’s Chris Grenham and Adam London discuss Smart’s defensive matchup with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Walker’s 32-point outing and what it means going forward for the Boston. The guys also discuss some news and notes around the NBA, in addition to the Celtics’ leaked City Edition uniforms.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

