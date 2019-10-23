Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another week in college hockey has passed, and there’s tons to talk about once again.

There was plenty of shifting in the national rankings following a week of marquee matchups, including a number of high-importance games involving teams in Hockey East. Boston College took a step back, dropping two games to No. 1 Denver, while Providence got back on track and Wisconsin’s offense continued to impress.

NESN.com’s Michael McMahon and Dakota Randall took a look back at the week that was, discussed the use of video review in college hockey following Tuesday’s showdown between UMass and Northeastern and previewed this weekend’s action on Episode 4 of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Also, BU head coach Albie O’Connell joined the podcast to discuss the Terriers’ upcoming Hockey East slate, and how the second-year coach has taken on trying to bring consistency back to the once-dominant program.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Women’s Hockey East: Holy Cross at No. 6 Boston College, 2 p.m. (NESN)

No. 7 Providence at No. 10 Boston College, 7 p.m. (NESNplus)

Boston University at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m. (NESN)

Saturday

Women’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 6 Boston College, 4 p.m. (NESNplus)

UMass Lowell at No. 7 Providence, 7 p.m. (NESN)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.