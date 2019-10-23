Another week in college hockey has passed, and there’s tons to talk about once again.
There was plenty of shifting in the national rankings following a week of marquee matchups, including a number of high-importance games involving teams in Hockey East. Boston College took a step back, dropping two games to No. 1 Denver, while Providence got back on track and Wisconsin’s offense continued to impress.
NESN.com’s Michael McMahon and Dakota Randall took a look back at the week that was, discussed the use of video review in college hockey following Tuesday’s showdown between UMass and Northeastern and previewed this weekend’s action on Episode 4 of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”
Also, BU head coach Albie O’Connell joined the podcast to discuss the Terriers’ upcoming Hockey East slate, and how the second-year coach has taken on trying to bring consistency back to the once-dominant program.
Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:
Friday
Women’s Hockey East: Holy Cross at No. 6 Boston College, 2 p.m. (NESN)
No. 7 Providence at No. 10 Boston College, 7 p.m. (NESNplus)
Boston University at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m. (NESN)
Saturday
Women’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 6 Boston College, 4 p.m. (NESNplus)
UMass Lowell at No. 7 Providence, 7 p.m. (NESN)
Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.