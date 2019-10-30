Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was an eventual week in college hockey, to say the least, and the upcoming slate of games promises to be no less fascinating.

Boston College’s struggles continued with a blowout loss to Providence as the Eagles now have lost three in a row. Elsewhere, defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth got back on track with a sweep of in-state rival Minnesota, while UMass Lowell earned a hard-fought tie with Boston University followed by an impressive win over the Friars.

Plus, UMass Amherst affirmed its western-Massachusetts dominance, Penn State slipped up once again and the two Alaska programs went to war in a land far, far away.

Consequently, the national polls endured a major shakeup and could be in for another reshuffling with more marquee games — Bowling Green at Minnesota State, Wisconsin at Penn State, BC at Providence — on the horizon.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall tackled those topics and many more in the latest edition of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” He also chatted with University of New Hampshire head coach Mike Souza ahead of the Wildcats’ matchup with BC and previewed an exciting weekend of Hockey East action on the NESN networks.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Women’s Ivy League hockey: Brown at Harvard, 3:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey East: No. 15 Boston College at UNH, 7 p.m. (NESN)

Men’s Hockey East: No. 3 UMass at No. 10 Northeastern, 7 p.m. (NESNplus)

Saturday

Women’s Hockey East: No. 9 Boston University at No. 4 Northeastern, 3:30 p.m. (NESN)

Women’s Hockey East: Providence at No. 7 Boston College, 4 p.m. (NESNplus)

Men’s Hockey East: No. 10 Northeastern at No. 3 UMass, 8 p.m. (NESNplus)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.