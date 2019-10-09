Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The puck finally has dropped on the college hockey season.

There were plenty of takeaways from the first weekend of action around the country and in Hockey East as No. 6 Providence and No. 20 Boston University both impressed with opening weekend wins.

Meanwhile, No. 10 Boston College is ramping up for a big season-opening matchup against No. 16 Wisconsin, while No. 4 UMass gets it’s slate started against RPI and UMass Lowell tries to take down two-time defending champs No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Michael McMahon have a full recap of last week’s action, take a look at the keys to this week’s lineup of games and hand out three stars from the week that was in Episode 2 of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Be sure to catch RPI at UMass at 7 p.m. ET on Friday on NESN, Wisconsin at Boston College at 7 p.m. on Friday on NESNplus, as well as UMass Lowell at Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. on Saturday on NESNplus.

Also, Hockey East fans can look forward to an exciting matchup next week when No. 15 Northeastern hosts UMass on Tuesday at 7 p.m. That game can be watched on NESN.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts: