The college hockey season is upon us.

And it’s setting up to be a season of thrilling action in Hockey East, which has partnered with NESN to bring you more games than ever before.

Who are the favorites in Hockey East? Can anyone challenge two-time defending national champions Minnesota-Duluth? Who are some favorites for the Hobey Baker Award? NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Michael McMahon answer those questions and many more in the premiere episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Also, Providence College head coach Nate Leaman joins the podcast to preview his team’s season-opening matchup against Maine and talks about the Friars’ incredible run of consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Providence will face Maine on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NESN. Hockey East coverage on NESN is presented by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts:

Thumbnail photo via Hockey East