The Boston Celtics passed their biggest early-season test with flying colors, erasing a 19-point deficit to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Wednesday night.

In this week’s episode of NESN Hoops Now, presented by PolarFleece, Courtney Cox recaps the game and players give reaction.

To see the full episode, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images