So, there’s a lot to talk about.

The Boston Red Sox face their most critical offseason in years, and they’ll tackle it without Dave Dombrowski, who was fired in early September. Whomever Boston’s ownership tabs as Dombrowski’s successor will have an awful lot on his or her plate, most notably how to handle Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

How can the desired payroll slash be achieved? Is a blockbuster trade inevitable? What kind of general manager should the Red Sox target?

Perhaps most importantly, how do the Red Sox achieve the difficult balance of planning for the future while remaining competitive in the present?

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Ricky Doyle attempted to answer those questions — and many more — in the latest edition of the NESN Red Sox Podcast.

Check out the episode in the SoundCloud player below or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

