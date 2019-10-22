Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is excited to see Mohamed Sanu, and it appears the feeling is mutual.

The New England Patriots on Tuesday reportedly executed a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for Sanu. The veteran receiver will be a welcome addition to the Patriots’ thin receiving corps, which has left Brady notably frustrated throughout his team’s 7-0 start to the season.

Sanu reacted to the news in joyous fashion, which prompted Brady to tweet, “See you soon.”

Now, we have Sanu’s reply:

On my way. — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) October 22, 2019

A simple, yet sweet, Twitter exchange.

Sanu, 30, had 33 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season for the Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images