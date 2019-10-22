Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots already have seven receivers on the roster (including the practice squad) whose jersey numbers are between 10 and 20.

Well, you soon might be able to add another to that list.

The Patriots on Tuesday reportedly swung a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for wideout Mohamed Sanu. While on his flight to New England, Sanu seemingly revealed the number he wants to wear — and it’s available.

Take a look:

Seems like Mohamed Sanu wants to wear No. 14 with Patriots. It is available. pic.twitter.com/lJ5hMxzEbF — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 22, 2019

So, if Sanu eventually receives No. 14, the Patriots will have eight receivers with numbers between 10 and 20. Rookie Gunner Olszewski (80) currently is the only wideout on the team with a number in the 80s.

Check out this hypothetical list:

Josh Gordon, No. 10

Julian Edelman, No. 11

Phillip Dorsett, No. 13

Mohamed Sanu, No. 14

N’Keal Harry, No. 15

Jakobi Meyers, No. 16

Matthew Slater, No. 18

Devin Ross (practice squad), No. 17

Obviously, none of this means anything, but it’s kind of interesting nevertheless.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images