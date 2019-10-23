Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ trade for Mohamed Sanu still wasn’t official as of Wednesday morning, but for all intents and purposes, the deal was done.

So, the next most pressing question is: Will Sanu sit up Sunday against the Cleveland Browns?

The 30-year-old wideout should provide a significant boost to New England’s passing attack, which has been limited by injuries and general inconsistency. But Sanu still isn’t sure whether he’ll make his Patriots debut in Week 8, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Check out this tweet:

Spoke to new #Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu yest evening. On if he'll play vs t/ Browns he told me: "we'll see what the plan is. I'm ready if they want me to go." Sanu said, it was "bittersweet" to leave Atlanta, but he's "excited to build a relationship w/a "new fanbase & community." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 23, 2019

Also worth monitoring is what number Sanu receives once he’s added to the roster.

The veteran receiver seemingly revealed his preference Tuesday night, and the number currently is available.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images