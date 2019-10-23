The New England Patriots’ trade for Mohamed Sanu still wasn’t official as of Wednesday morning, but for all intents and purposes, the deal was done.
So, the next most pressing question is: Will Sanu sit up Sunday against the Cleveland Browns?
The 30-year-old wideout should provide a significant boost to New England’s passing attack, which has been limited by injuries and general inconsistency. But Sanu still isn’t sure whether he’ll make his Patriots debut in Week 8, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.
Check out this tweet:
Also worth monitoring is what number Sanu receives once he’s added to the roster.
The veteran receiver seemingly revealed his preference Tuesday night, and the number currently is available.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images