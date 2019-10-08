Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The race for the “dumbest story of the NFL season” award already might be over.

Richard Sherman made headlines Monday night when he accused Baker Mayfield of snubbing the San Francisco 49ers captains — including Sherman — during pregame handshakes. The Niners quarterback ripped the Browns quarterback for being “disrespectful to the game” — or something.

However, Sherman might be full of, you know, bologna.

Videos clearly showing Mayfield and Sherman shaking hands began making the rounds Tuesday afternoon. Honestly, it’s a rough look for the perpetually holier-than-thou Sherman.

(You can click here for video evidence.)

(And you can click here for additional evidence.)

Yeah, that’s a handshake.

Now, get ready for some A-plus goalpost-moving from Sherman.

Asked @R_Sherman25 about the video out there. He said it was Baker Mayfield darting away after the toss that angered the Niners: "That’s it. They are making way too big of a story of a blowout. He pissed us off. We put a foot in his ass. End of story." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2019

Whatever you say, pal.

It was an all-around rough night for the Browns and especially Mayfield, who was tormented and taunted by Niners rookie Nick Bosa throughout the game. The undefeated 49ers eventually prevailed with a 31-3 home victory, leaving the Browns with a disappointing 2-3 record.

