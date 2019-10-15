Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL has owned up to a blatant wrong call in Monday night’s primetime game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was flagged for two hands-to-the-face penalties that both came on third down. One call resulted in a touchdown, while the other set Green Bay up to walk-off with a win on a Mason Crosby field goal. The calls sent Twitter into a frenzy, with plenty of players chiming in on how awful the officiating has been not just Monday night, but the entire year.

Flowers never had been called for hands-to-the-face until Monday, and explained exactly what happened postgame without criticizing the referees.

The league remained silent until Tuesday evening, though, admitting the second flag never should have been thrown in the first place.

“There was one that was clear that we support. And there was the other, when you look at it, when you review the play, not something that you want to see called in particular on the pass rush,” NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said, per ESPN. “One that you can support but the other one, clearly after you review it, you’ve seen some slo-mos, the foul wasn’t there.”

Vincent just reiterated what everyone who has seen the play knew at first glance: “the foul wasn’t there.”

