The New England Patriots impress oddsmakers further with each passing week.

Caesars Palace Sportsbook updated the Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl LIV to +200 on Wednesday, according to Bleacher Report. The Patriots’ Super Bowl lines are the best they’ve been so far this season, which is no surprise given their impressive 8-0 start to the 2019 NFL season.

Can anyone stop the Pats? 🤔 (via Caesars Sportsbook) pic.twitter.com/Lu7wMearAh — B/R Betting (@br_betting) October 30, 2019

After setting the Patriots’ Super Bowl lines at +700 Aug. 13, Caesars Palace slashed them to +250 following New England’s Week 3 win over the New York Jets. Five more victories have prompted Caesars Palace to cut New England’s lines even further to their current level.

Should New England continue winning, perhaps en route to an undefeated regular season, oddsmakers will have no choice but to improve the Patriots’ Super Bowl lines continually as the big game approaches.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images