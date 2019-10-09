Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown probably shouldn’t hold his breath when it comes to his latest desire.

It had been quite some time, at least for his standards, since Brown set social media ablaze, but the troubled wide receiver made his triumphant return to wave-making Wednesday afternoon. Brown, via Instagram live, suggested the New England Patriots re-sign him, as he’s willing to “earn” the money he feels the franchise still owes him.

But as you probably can imagine, a potential AB return to Foxboro doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

“Based on everything I heard the day the Patriots released Antonio Brown, there’s absolutely no chance of a reunion,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported via Twitter on Wednesday. “It would require an organizational heel turn unlike one I’ve ever seen before.”

Even with their current need for pass-catching help, it wouldn’t be worth it for the Patriots to bring Brown back. The 31-year-old has proven to be an endless source of drama and headaches, which the reigning Super Bowl champs learned full well during AB’s 11-day stint in New England.

At this stage in the game, Brown might be hard-pressed to latch on anywhere in the NFL.

