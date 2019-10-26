Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon’s time with the New England Patriots appears to be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

The wideout has been dealing with a knee injury suffered during the Pats’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants, which forced him to miss their Week 7 victory over the Jets. New England, surprisingly, placed him on injured reserve this week, but since Gordon’s injury isn’t season-ending, the expectation is that once he’s cleared to play, the Patriots will waive him.

So when exactly will Gordon be ready to go? ESPN’s Josina Anderson shared the latest update out of Gordon’s camp.

Sources close to WR Josh Gordon feel Gordon will be ready in 1 to 2 weeks, and at that time expect Gordon will be waived off the #Patriots. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2019

With Gordon no longer available, the Patriots wide receiver depth chart will consist of Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater. Rookie N’Keal Harry is eligible to return in Week 9.

