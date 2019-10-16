Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally received an offer they couldn’t refuse.

After weeks of steering clear of a Jalen Ramsey trade, the Jaguars changed course Tuesday, sending the All-Pro cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two first-round draft picks (2020, 2021) and a fourth-rounder (2021).

That’s a sizable haul when you consider Ramsey seemingly had no desire to play for the Jaguars on the heels of last month’s trade request and that the 24-year-old has made it abundantly clear he’s seeking a huge contract. But sources told Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson that Jaguars owner Shad Khan remains conflicted about trading away Ramsey, one of the best players drafted during his tenure with the franchise.

Khan issued the following statement Wednesday:

Statement from #Jaguars owner Shad Khan on the Jalen Ramsey trade: pic.twitter.com/3BTXMJCIDc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2019

Ramsey’s trade request reportedly came amid a rift with Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin that only deepened when a meeting between the two in September went off the tracks. Khan reportedly held out hope that he could smooth things over, but the owner ultimately decided to trade Ramsey, likely knowing the best offer was on the table and that he wasn’t going to fire Coughlin over one player not getting along with him.

That said, sources familiar with the Ramsey-Coughlin power struggle told Robinson the trade isn’t a signal that Coughlin’s future in Jacksonville is safe. If anything, there could be more pressure on Coughlin now in wake of the Jags moving on from one of the best players in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images