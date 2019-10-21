Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jalen Ramsey recevied exactly what he wanted.

Ramsey reportedly requested a trade out of Jacksonville following Week 2 and the Jaguars fulfilled his desires last Tuesday. Not only did the Jags grant the two-time Pro Bowl selection with the relocation he coveted, but they also shipped him to one of the teams on his reported shortlist of preferred destinations.

The Los Angeles Rams ultimately won the Ramsey sweepstakes, beating out the likes of the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom reportedly had “talks of substance” about the 24-year-old last month. Not every team on Ramsey’s wish list was able to talk shop with Jacksonville, however, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“One team I know would have like to have been in the mix that didn’t get a call from the Jaguars at the wire: the Chiefs. I’m told that Kansas City was very interested in Ramsey, but the Jaguars had no desire to send him there (both because it’s an AFC team, and their picks are likely to be very low). I also have heard that KC was right at the top of Ramsey’s list of preferred destinations. Ramsey gave Jacksonville five teams that he wanted to be traded to: the Rams, Chiefs, Ravens, Eagles and Raiders.”

Not all of the latter four teams on that list came out of last week empty-handed. Ramsey and Marcus Peters proved to be ships passing in the night, as the Rams traded Peters to the Ravens shortly before pulling off the Ramsey blockbuster. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Eagles and Raiders, their pass defense needs remain very much prevalent.

These teams still have time to amend their issues, however, as the NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29.

