The New England Patriots reportedly need another new kicker.

The Patriots are releasing kicker Mike Nugent, sources told The MMQB’s Albert Breer on Tuesday.

Nugent missed two field goals, one of which was blocked, Sunday in the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns. Nugent was 5-of-8 on field goals and 15-of-16 on extra points in four games with the Patriots.

The Patriots signed Nugent earlier this month after placing kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve with a hip injury.

The Patriots previously had kicker Younghoe Koo on their practice squad. The Atlanta Falcons signed Koo on Tuesday after cutting veteran kicker Matt Bryant.

The Patriots will need to move fast in replacing Nugent. They play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

They’re worked out kickers Nick Rose, Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Austin MacGinnis and Giorgio Tavecchio since signing Nugent this month.

